How to keep your home cool and improve indoor air quality

Summer heat may be good if you’re at the beach or pool, but when you’re at home, it often means fighting scorching temperatures with costly air conditioning. Not only can this feel like an endless battle during the dog days of summer, but leaving the trapped hot air in your home can also worsen indoor air quality.

Considering people spend an average of 90 percent of their time indoors, this is a big deal. Proper ventilation has many benefits, from keeping a home comfortable all summer long to improving overall home health, including removing pollutants and stale indoor air to improve air purity. What’s more, when you ventilate strategically, you can enjoy cost savings as you won’t have to use your air conditioner as frequently.

You may be able to block the sun strategically using blinds and shades while opening windows on the particularly cool evenings, but if you really want to embrace the trend of healthy home ventilation, consider systems that focus on specific parts of your home, including the attic, garage and indoor spaces.

Whole house fans

Whole House Fans don’t just recirculate air in your home like air conditioning does; they work by continuously replacing it with fresh air in your home and attic. Solatube Whole House Fans will pull the cool, fresh outside air into your living spaces through your windows. Then they push hot, stale indoor air through your attic and out the vents.

During the warmer months, using this Whole House Fan cools the air in your house as well as the structure and contents. This helps cool your home including your attic by up to 30 degrees, allowing those areas to stay much cooler the following day, which is the principle of Thermal Mass Cooling. This equates to fresher air and lower overall costs to keep your home cool when compared to air conditioning.

Attic fans

When the heat of summer hits, hot air needs to be vented from your attic to keep living spaces comfortable, air conditioning units from overworking, and roof structures and materials from deteriorating. With attic fans, your attic stays cool and dry while you enjoy greater comfort in your home, lower utility bills and prolonged roof life.

These solar-powered attic fans help keep spaces from reaching incredibly high temperatures when the sun beats down on the top of a home, plus you can feel good about adding to the eco-friendly features of your home. Learn more at www.solatube.com/attic-fans.

Garage fans

For many people, the garage is an extension of the home and offers a bounty of usable space. Whether it’s your place to work on your car, your fitness or a DIY project, you want to keep the heat out. Solatube offers two great solutions: powered and solar-ventilation fans to remove heat and fumes from any garage all day, so you can enjoy your garage in total comfort.

Solar-powered systems run all day without using any electricity so you keep the entire space cool with no cost to operate. You can mount different solar fans on the side of the garage or the roof depending if you have an open ceiling or a living space above the garage. For garages with attic space above them, keep both spaces cool and comfortable and your home protected from the elements with Solatube’s powered garage fan that pulls hot air out of the garage and attic while bringing cool air in from the outside.

With people spending more time indoors than ever before, it’s important to stay comfortable while also being mindful of indoor air quality. Smart ventilation systems let you have both comfort and cool during the toughest days of summer. Learn more at www.solatube.com.