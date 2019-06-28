Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – June 28, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

The Northwest Georgia Hot Air Balloon and Aviation Festival is happening Friday night and Saturday.

There, you can check out hot air balloons, airplanes, and helicopters.

You can even go up in a hot air balloon yourself!

There will also be food and retail vendors.

The event is taking place until 10 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia.

You still have time to make it out to the Nightfall Concert Series in Chattanooga Friday night.

Opener Amber Fults is performing at 7 p.m.

The Claudettes start playing at 8 p.m.

You can also buy food and beer at the event.

It’s all happening at Miller Plaza.

You can celebrate the Fourth of July a few days early at the West Village Saturday night.

There will be live music, activities for the kids, food and drinks, and of course a laser light show.

The event is happening from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Chattanooga.

Enjoy some bluegrass and country music at Rock City for Summer Music Weekends.

You can also walk around the gardens, and check out a birds of prey show.

It’s all happening Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.