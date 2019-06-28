Chamber holds Pride Month networking event downtown

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s Pride month and the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce had it’s Pride Month Networking Event on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

There was music, food trucks and Mayor Andy Berke was the special guest.

This was an event for professionals to celebrated Pride Month and spread the word about inclusion.

Daniel Garcia tells us “I’m really glad to work for a company like Unum where we are obviously very supportive of queer rights and of being here and being visible.”

Saturday, “Play, Wash, Pint” will be hosting Pride in the Park starting at 6.

There will be drag queen bingo and a doggy drag race.