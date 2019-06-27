Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – June 27th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical Summer-Like Weather Returns And Will Last For Awhile!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies to continue through the morning. Conditions remain warm and muggy for awhile, with lows near 70.

More typical Summer weather will be in store for Thursday with some sunshine and mainly dry weather as only stray late day storms will be possible. Highs will reach the low 90’s. That same weather pattern will continue for Friday.

The upcoming weekend will be partly cloudy and hot with highs 91-93, lows around 70 along with a few isolated afternoon showers and storms both days. Not much change is expected for next week as of now with no major storm systems expected through the 4th Of July!

