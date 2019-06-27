Prosecutor drops charges against 87 year old who was tased

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Charges have been dropped against and 87-year old Chatsworth woman who was tased by officers who arrested her last August.

District Attorney Bert Poston said he never considered prosecuting Martha Al-Bishara, who was using a large knife to chop wildflowers.

- Advertisement -

She’s an immigrant who speaks little English.

But Poston also defended the actions of the department and the officer who arrested the woman, saying the use of force was justified.

Al-Bishara was charged with criminal trespassing and obstruction of an officer during the arrest.

HER lawyer says he’s seeking an agreement now with the City of Chattsworth.