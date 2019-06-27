Phil D’Amico wins NPSL National Player of the Week

(From: NPSL)

The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) is proud to announce Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Phil D’Amico as the eighth NPSL National Player of the Week for the 2019 season.

“I am very happy to be NPSL Player of the Week,” D’Amico said. “This wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the amazing coaching staff at Chattanooga FC, who continue to push me every day. Also, to my back line who makes it easier for me to be comfortable in goal, without them I wouldn’t be receiving this award. It’s an honor to play for Chattanooga FC and play in front of our amazing fans every week.”

D’Amico had six saves in a 2-0 win over Asheville City SC on June 18, 2019. He would claim his second clean sheet of the week in a 5-0 win over Atlanta SC on June 22, 2019.

“We are so proud of Phil for this well-deserved honor,” Chattanooga FC Head Coach and General Manager Bill Elliott said. “Our entire defensive unit has performed extremely well this season. His leadership and courage under pressure helps set the tone for us every match.”

D’Amico began his career with CFC in 2018 where he quickly became the starting goalkeeper, playing 12 full matches and most notably saving a penalty kick in the Southeast Conference Championship. Last season he was named the Southeast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year as he helped guide CFC to a regular season conference title. So far in his CFC career, D’Amico has averaged 1.0 goals allowed average in 14.5 games played. During the 2019 season he has helped lead his team to five consecutive conference wins by conceding just one goal during that stretch.

D’Amico played under Elliott at the University of West Florida in 2016. During that season he was the only player to earn multiple GSC Freshman of the Week honors, doing so on September 20, 2016 and October 18, 2016. In 2017 D’Amico played for Daytona State College.

The winner of this national honor is determined by a vote of media members from across the country.