Ordinance rezoning site for proposed Red Wolves stadium passes

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – A huge proposed development in East Ridge gets through its first major hurdle.

City council members gave their final okay on an ordinance to rezone the site of the development off McCall Road and near I-75.

- Advertisement -

The project includes a soccer stadium for the Chattanooga Red Wolves team.

“As far as the community, I think that when we’re done they’re going to be ecstatic with it and we really want to focus on having an element added to the community that people can enjoy whether they’re soccer fans or not,” Red Wolves Team Owner and Developer Bob Martino said.

There was a public hearing before right before the final vote.

A few residents expressed concerns over issues like noise and flooding.

A man with the project attempted to address concerns.

However, some people still have questions on specifically how it may impact traffic on Spring Creek Road.

“It’s a two-lane road. There is no means for an ambulance to get around that traffic to get someone to the emergency room at Parkridge Hospital. So there could be delays of who knows how long trying to get an ambulance for life saving measures to be done in the emergency room of the hospital. That’s a real concern,” concerned resident Jane Sharp said.

The project is a $125 million development.