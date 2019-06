OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The victim of a shooting Tuesday in the Auburn Hills community of Ooltewah has died.

24 year old John Dee Haynes, Jr. was shot at a home on Heatherloch Lane in the early morning hours.

Hamilton County Investigators arrested 21 year old Tyler Reid for the shooting.

His charge has now been upgraded to First Degree Murder.

They are not releasing a motive for the crime.