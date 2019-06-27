Job Fair For Inmates

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Correction’s Division and the American Job Center held a job fair at Silverdale Detention Center for inmates who are close to their release date.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Re-Entry Program has been holding classes to help inmates with resumes, job skills and occupational counseling.

Matt Lea from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says, ” So these events right here are really important because we want to see these individuals be successful. When these men and women, when they leave this institution, they need to be able to find some place so they can live in a stable environment and also find gainful employment. And that is what this is about.”

There are 11 inmates currently enrolled in the program and repeat offenders like Steven Nelson feel like they are being set up for success.

Steven Nelson who is an inmate at Silverdale Detention Center says, ” Being a repeat offender is not good. Not good for me. Not good for my family. Not only is it letting me down, its letting my family down. And you know, this is a good part of having this program. I went through the re-entry. I went through anger management. I’m going through parenting class with them.”

This job fair gave inmates a chance to meet with employers like Goodwill of Chattanooga and secure a job.

Rhonda Johnson from Goodwill of Chattanooga says, ” We just feel like everyone deserves a second chance. And if we are able to do that and make them feel like a productive part of the community then we are all about that.”

Inmates in the program are near their release and feel like they are ready for success.

Carlos Jones who is an inmate at Silverdale Detention Center says, “It has done a lot for me actually. It’s gone help me when I get out to push forward to completing my goals.”

Both the men and women have their own programs.

Many local businesses and housing services are ready to lend a helping hand.