Farmer rescued after plunging from his tractor into a pit of water

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – Meigs County Emergency Services has posted photos from an unusual rescue on Wednesday.

They say an 82 year farmer was on a tractor when he ran into a sink hole.

- Advertisement -

The farmer fell off the tractor and into about 12 feet of cold water.

They had to go down into the hole which was obscured by brush to get to him.

Rescuers then had to hoist him out on a board.

“A GREAT community response to assist Meigs Emergency Services in extraction of this farmer. Thanks to ALL for this successful rescue.”

— Photos from Meigs Emergency Services