Dixie Chicks tease upcoming album coming “someday”

The Dixie Chicks took the long way around, but they’re returning with new music soon after a 13-year hiatus. The award-winning group’s lead singer, Natalie Maines, posted to Instagram recently to tease a new album.

Using a baby filter, Maines exclaims “Dixie Chicks!” Bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire then say “Album” and “Coming.” Their producer, Jack Antonoff, says “Someday.”

Maines used the hashtag #dcx2019, indicating it would come out in 2019. Although Maines has used that hashtag before and used the hashtag #dcx2018 throughout 2018.

Their representative has not responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the upcoming album.

The Dixie Chicks’ last album in 2006, “Taking the Long Way,” won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

The group received both support and severe backlash in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that they were ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas. After the comments, Maines received death threats and many country music stations refused to play them.

In 2006, Steve Kroft of “60 Minutes” asked Maines if she was sorry about the comments, and she said no. “Sorry about what? Sorry about what? Sorry about not wanting to go to war? And not wanting people to die?” Maines said.

The Dixie Chicks — Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire — pose with their trophies at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2007. Getty