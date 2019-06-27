Coach Braswell was indicted for missing use fees while at Central High

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have more information tonight on the Theft charge filed against a successful high school football coach in our area.

Wednesday night, we first told you that Cortney Braswell had been arrested in Louisville and brought back to Chattanooga to face the charge.

- Advertisement -

Now the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says their investigation led to the charge.

The report says the Hamilton County school system first raised the question over payments for use of the Central football field during 2016 and 2017.

State investigators discovered that a women’s semi-pro team paid to use the field for their home games. And a men;s simi-pro team also paid in 2017.

They were supposed to file paperwork with the school system, but said they just had a verbal agreement with Coach Braswell.

Investigators say he pocketed at least $2,480 in payments from the teams.

—From the Tennessee Comptrollers report:

Coach Braswell moved on to Ridgeland High in 2018 and then got an assistant coaching job at the University of Louisville in January of this year.

Investigators say they initially talked to Braswell by phone in Louisville.

But when they tried to set up a face-to-face with him, he quit responding to their calls.

So they took the case to the Hamilton County Grand Jury, which indicted Braswell on a charge of theft over $1,000 at the end of May.

He was arrested on that charge in Louisville earlier this week and returned to Hamilton County for booking on Wednesday.

WLKY TV in Louisville asked head coach Scott Satterfield about the arrest of one of his assistants.

He told them “I’m aware of the situation. I’ve spoken to Cortney, and we’re continuing to gather more information on the matter.”

Read the full report below: