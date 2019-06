CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage female Wednesday evening.

The father of a 15 year old rushed her to the hospital with an unknown injury.

But when he got back home, he called police because he thought she had been shot.

It happened on E. 35th Street in South Chattanooga.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip by the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.