Ooltewah man drowns in Gulf of Mexico, fund set up for his family

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a recent drowning in Destin as 49-year-old Bhuvaneshwar Karunanithi of Ooltewah, Tennessee.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at Henderson Beach Park on Saturday.

At around 12:19 p.m. first responders were called to the scene.

The victim was not breathing.

CPR was administered, but the man did not survive.

A go fund me page was created for Karunanithi’s family.

According to the page, he had a wife and two daughters.

It said that “he was a fun loving, vibrant, energetic soul with a ‘loud’ opinion on matters big and small. His willingness to help others knew no boundaries and he never refused anyone needing assistance of any kind. His love for his family and kids was unparalleled.”

The page said that Karunanithi was on vacation with his family and playing with his kids in the water when he was pulled into a rip tide.

Karunanithi would’ve turned 50 years old this week.