Mom to Mom – Summer Water Safety for Kids

When kids are around a body of water, any body of water, here are some things that parents should be aware of.

Definitely get your children enrolled in formal swim lessons. It reduces the risk of drowning for students ages one to four by 88%. The next would just be anytime that you’re around a body of water make sure somebody is watching your child. You never know what could happen in a split second.

It takes as little as 20 seconds to actually drown in a body of water, and most often than not, it’s completely silent.

The next would be if you ever have to use any type of flotation device, whether that be water wings, Puddle Jumpers, make sure that they are U.S. Coast Guard approved. Last but not least, understanding the signs of drowning, knowing CPR and just being very aware.

Start swim lessons off as young as four months old. That’s because when you’re starting them off younger they’re never going to develop a fear of the water. We teach them safety skills, so turning to their backs and things like that, that are very important, especially at a young age.

