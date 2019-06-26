Former local football coach returns here to face criminal charge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Former Ridgeland and Central football coach Cortney Braswell has been arrested and brought back to Chattanooga.

31 year old Courtney Dewon Braswell is a quality control coach for defense at the University of Louisville.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested in Louisville and returned to Chattanooga on Wednesday.

The charge against him is Theft of Property.

Braswell has coached at several programs in our area, before getting the head coaching job at Central High in 2016.

We’re told the charge involves his time there.

In 2018, Braswell landed the head coaching job at Ridgeland and took the team to the playoffs.

But after just one season, he was hired by Louisville earlier this year.