Fire at the Walker County Landfill

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – Crews have been monitoring the Walker County Landfill all day after a fire broke out before dawn.

Officials say material in the Construction and Demolition section ignited around 2 AM.

The area has recently been filled.

That area has building waste material including lumber and sheetrock.

Walker County Fire Rescue dumped about 35,000 gallons of water on the blaze, while crews moved dirt on top to smother it.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.