2019 Fireworks Shows in the Tennessee Valley

Collins Parker
JUNE 28

LaFayette Freedom Fest

Eton, GA

______________

JUNE 29TH

Chattanooga Lookouts

Graysville, TN Freedomfest

Etowah

Spring City Shake the Lake

New Salem, GA (Lookout Mountain)

Summerville, GA

______________

JULY 1ST

Lake Winnie

______________

JULY 3

Pops on the River

Collegedale Freedom Fest

Middle Valley/Camp Columbus

Patriotism at the Post Ft. Oglethorpe

______________

JULY 4

Chattanooga Lookouts

Signal Mountain Shackleford Ridge Park

Lake Winnie

Cleveland Bradley Square Mall

Cleveland FleaLand Flea Market

Soddy Daisy Lake

Athens Regional Park

Decatur Downtown Summer Nights

Dunlap Main Street

Hales Bar Marina

South Pittsburg Tower Comm. Stage

Trenton Jenkins Park

Dalton Heritage Point Park

Cohutta/Varnell in Downtown Cohutta

Murphy, NC Konehete Park

______________

JULY 5

Benton, TN Community Fellowship

McCaysville, GA Riverfest

Monteagle Ballpark

______________

JULY 6

Jasper Park

Lake Blue Ridge

