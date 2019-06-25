Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – June 25th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical Summer Returns And Will Last For Awhile!



Expect fair skies to continue through the night time hours. It will be mild overnight with lows in the upper 60’s.

- Advertisement -

Partly cloudy skies will return for Wednesday. It will be on the hot side for the afternoon with highs around 90 and only spotty storms possible.

More typical Summer weather will be in store for Thursday with some sunshine and mainly dry weather. Highs will reach the low 90’s. That same weather pattern may continue for Friday. The upcoming weekend will be partly cloudy and hot with highs 90-93, lows around 70 along with a few isolated PM showers and storms both days.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.