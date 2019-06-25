Late Inning Rally Not Enough as Lookouts Fall to Tennessee Smokies

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga’s late inning rally magic falls short yet again as they drop the series opener to the Tennessee Smokies 8-6.

It was another rough night for Lookouts pitchers as they allowed eight runs on 16 hits. Top Reds pitching farmhand Tony Santillan had his shortest outing of the year, only going three and two third innings deep. Santillan allowed seven earned runs on nine hits, as Tennessee didn’t hold back offensively.

With the Smokies taking an early 7-0 lead, the Lookouts offense was sluggish as they couldn’t figure out RHP Tyson Miller.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning, that the Chattanooga offense got rolling as 3B Mitch Nay slugged his seventh HR of the year making it 7-2.

The Lookouts offense netted two more runs in the seventh thanks to a Chris Okey single and a Michael Beltre fielders choice as Chattanooga inched closer at 7-4.

Then in the eighth inning the man of the hour 3B Mitch Nay slugged another dinger as it was another two-run shot, making it 8-6 Smokies.

Chattanooga fell short yet again, in the ninth inning as they couldn’t get anything going.

The Lookouts are back at it again tomorrow for matinee matchup as LHP Packy Naughton (3-3, 2.38 ERA) takes the hill vs. LHP Luis Lugo (2-0 2.38 ERA) with an 11:15 AM first pitch.