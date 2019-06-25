House passes $4.5 billion border funding bill
It will now go before the Republican-controlled Senate
updated 9M ago
Mueller to testify in public before House committees
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler said special counsel Robert Mueller will appear in an open session July 17, in response to subpoenas by the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees
updated 20M ago
2020 Daily Trail Markers: How Democrats are prepping for their first debate
It’s the eve of the first night of the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate. Here’s how the candidates are getting ready
1H ago
TSA chief says hundreds of workers have been deployed to border
TSA Administrator David Pekoske said between 350 to 400 agents have been sent to the border
2H ago
New photos show Utah student before she mysteriously disappears
Mackenzie Lueck can be seen wearing black sweat pants and a light-colored sweater, carrying a small black backpack, large blue purse and brown suitcase
2H ago