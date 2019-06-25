EPB cites equipment failure for internet outage

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Thousands of EPB customers lost their internet and tv connections during dinner time tonight.

The first reports crept up before 6PM.

But they say all is restored tonight:

“EPB Fiber Optics has restored services following an equipment failure that resulted in internet outages and slow speeds for about two hours. We regret any negative impacts experienced by our customers. We are constantly striving to enhance Chattanooga’s community-wide fiber optic network and will utilize this experience to identify ways to further strengthen the system.”

News 12 Now was just one of the local businesses affected this evening.

We lost our live streaming and some weather computer functions in our evening newscasts, as well as posting on social media accounts.