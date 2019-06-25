East Hamilton’s Jamaal Walker Among Three Mocs Basketball Signees

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—It may be June, but it’s always a good time to talk about Chattanooga Mocs basketball. The men’s program is in the midst of a roster revel for the 2019-20 campaign with links below. While we’ll still officially reveal them later this summer, a trio joined the program in recent weeks.

Guards Trey Doomes, Jamaal Walker and Ashton Smith are on board. Doomes highlights the group as a transfer from West Virginia with three years of eligibility remaining, while Walker and Smith are true freshmen.

Doomes played in 12 games at West Virginia beginning in January 2019. He tallied 26 points with 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals in just over 46 total minutes. He showed flashes of his potential in two strong Big 12 road performances.

His second contest came at TCU where he posted seven points and three boards in just nine minutes. He matched that high in his last appearance with seven points in 10 minutes at Oklahoma.

“He’s competed against high-level players in practice and in games (at West Virginia),” Coach Lamont Paris shared when asked what Doomes brings to the table. “His athleticism and potential to be a high-level defender on the wing is exciting.

“He brings a different skill-set to the position. It’s nice to have some diversification in terms of what our different strengths are. He’ll be one of our better guys at attacking the rim and getting ‘downhill’.”

Doomes is from Acworth in suburban Atlanta. However, his final of year of high school came in south Florida at University School in Fort Lauderdale. He tallied 26 points leading University to its first FHSSA Class 5A State Championship. Doomes averaged 19.6 points and six assists per contest that season earning first team All-State mention.

He’s joined in the Mocs backcourt by Tennessee prep products in Walker and Smith. One is very local, while the other is an import from the “west coast”.

Walker played his high school ball at East Hamilton in Chattanooga. He averaged 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game for Frank Jones’ Hurricanes. He’s 6-4 guard who led EHHS to a 20-win season in 2019.

Smith comes Gig City from Memphis. He helped Southwind High School to a 17-5 mark ranked in the top 10 in the state, all levels, per MaxPreps.com. The 5-8 point guard earned third team Tennessee Class AAA All-State honors. He played at Lausanne in Memphis as well as national power Findlay Prep in Las Vegas before completing his high school career at Southwind where he’s listed as a 2-star prospect by VerbalCommits.com.

“Jamaal is a local guy who is oozing with potential,” Paris noted. “As I watched him during the high school season, he had great length and really good feel for the game. As he grows and matures physically, which he is committed to, he should flourish. Ashton played against high-level competition his whole life. He’s always found a way on winning teams being a big piece to their success. He can create disruption defensively making life miserable for ball-handlers in both the full and half court. That’s where he can have the greatest immediate impact”