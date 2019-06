OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators have charged a suspect in an early morning shooting at a home in Ooltewah.

It happened around 2 AM in the 9000 block of Heatherlock Lane in Auburn Hills.

24 year old John Dee Hayes, Jr. suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

investigators have charged 21 year old Tyler Reid with Attempted First Degree Murder in the case.