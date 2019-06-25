Commissioners share where they stand on budget vote

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Ahead of tomorrow’s vote, Hamilton County Commissioners are sharing where they stand on the budget.

The Mayor is proposing a 34 cent property tax increase for education.

Four out of the nine commissioners plan to vote no.

Some commissioners who campaigned on supporting public education say they plan to vote yes.

“I really think it allows us to give the supports necessary for students across Hamilton County to put their best foot forward,” Commissioner David Sharpe said.

Others feel another tax increase in two years is too much.

“Someone has to stand up for the senior citizens and take care of them and that is what I am trying to do. I am trying to represent the senior citizens because they can not afford another tax increase this soon,” Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said.

If the budget is approved, more position would be added to the schools.

“When you think about it you are only adding 14 counselors, just a number of social workers and truancy officers. I don’t see how when you spread that over 44 thousand students and 78 schools how that is going to have a huge impact,” Commissioner and Chairman Sabrena Smedley said.

Others feel the tax increase will make a difference when it comes to education.

“This budget represents to me a broad understanding of what the community has voiced that it needs and then what professionals in education feel will best address those needs,” Commissioner Sharpe said.

Some commissioners against the tax increase say there are aspects of the budget they support.

“The one thing I think that is needed the most is the teacher raise,” Commissioner Fairbanks said.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.