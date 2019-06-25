Chattanooga Library gets big check to expand collections

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Library got a large grant from the state of Tennessee on Tuesday.

Tennessee secretary of state Tre Hargett was on hand to present the check to the library along with other city leaders.

- Advertisement -

The $100 thousand went to purchasing digital and hard copies of popular books and expanding the libraries collection.

The Chattanooga Library has undergone massive expansion in the last few years and they continue to grow with support like this from the state.

Hargett said “This is my first visit to the Chattanooga Library in a while but I will tell you you have fantastic leadership here.”

“A real innovator, someone who is a strong advocate for libraries. I’ve enjoyed getting to walk with her the last several years and we’ve got some fantastic librarians across the state who are meeting the needs of where people are.”

The expanded collection will support programs like teen summer reading initiatives and kids reading groups.