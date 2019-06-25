Chattanooga City Council takes final vote, approves FY20 budget

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga City Council unanimously approved the final reading of the 2020 budget at their meeting Tuesday night.

The budget includes $28 million to go to road improvements.

That includes repairs to Lake Resort Drive, Hamill Road, Elder Mountain Road, and the Wilcox Blvd. Tunnel.

There is also funding for seven new jobs for the city’s homeless support team.

They will help individuals find permanent housing.

The budget funds programs that are a part of the city’s “Seats for Success” initiative.

There will not be a tax increase for residents.