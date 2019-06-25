Chattanooga City Council building renamed after local icon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga City Council members honored a Chattanooga legend on Tuesday.

City officials and family of John P. Franklin, Sr. unveiled Franklin’s name that’s now displayed on the front of the city council building.

Franklin was the first African American elected for Chattanooga City Commission in 1971.

Among many accomplishments, he also served as a chairman for the Chattanooga city school board and president of the Tennessee School Boards Association.

“It’s a great step for the City of Chattanooga in recognizing his contributions not just as a politician and as the commissioner of health and education back at that point in time, but the role that he’s played in motivating African-American men and women in this community to achieve at a higher and higher level,” friend of Franklin Irvine Overton said.

“My dad was a bridge builder. He was a humble person. This is not anything that he would’ve envisioned for himself that’s just the kind of person that he was,” Franklin’s son John P. Franklin, Jr. said. “I just want to thank you from a family stand point.”

Franklin passed away around this time last year.

He was 96.