Chattanooga City Council set BID public hearing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Downtown Central Business Improvement District or BID is back on the table for discussion.

Chattanooga City Council members approved a resolution with six yes votes to set a public hearing to establish the district at their agenda meeting Tuesday night.

Some property owners have petitioned for the creation of the district.

A BID would provide extra services to the district through annual assessment rates in that specific area.

There was a previous hearing when a BID was brought up before.

That was only for the people in the outlined district.

At the meeting Tuesday, some people attempted to voice their concerns.

Council had to cut off some of the speakers as people are not allowed to talk about agenda discussed in the meeting during the public comment section of the meeting.

The public hearing on the BID is set for July 30th.