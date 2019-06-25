Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony strip club fight charges

Rapper Cardi B pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from an alleged attack on a bartender at a Queens strip club. The 26-year-old appeared in Queens criminal court Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury, CBS New York reported.

Police said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club Aug. 29 when she argued with a bartender. They said a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

She was previously facing misdemeanor charges but prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after the rapper rejected a plea deal. She faces two felony counts of attempted assault.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B arrives for her arraignment in Queens, New York, on June 25, 2019 for charges stemming from a fight last year at a New York City strip club. Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty

The entertainer last appeared before a judge in Queens criminal court in May.

Cardi B’s lawyer claimed she didn’t harm anybody during the incident. The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants.