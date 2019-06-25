Bob Cole turns himself in on Probation Warrant

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Walker County says Bob J. Cole is back in custody after disappearing on Sunday.

He had been cooperating with the investigation of the death of his wife, until he “absconded” Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Wilson.

The body of his recently wed bride was found in a field near LaFayette last week.

The couple had just married a week before.

Cole had just gotten out of prison last summer for a murder he committed almost 30 years ago.

But investigators have not announced a cause of death yet for 31-year-old Britney Nicole Parker Cole and they are not calling it a homicide at this point.

The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for him Monday morning for a parole violation after he disappeared.

He turned himself in to authorities through a third person Tuesday evening in Calhoun.

Sheriff Wilson says they believe he spend Sunday night camping out in Whitfield or Gordon counties.

He has not been charged with any crime concerning his wife’s death at this time.