Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – June 24th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Shower & Storm Chances To Begin The Week.



The Monday morning rush hour is expected to be mainly dry & warm, but that will change the further into the day we go. Another line of showers is set up to move out of Middle Tennessee through the late morning.

They should be quick movers, with rain and some rumbles of thunder. More rain will build in behind them possibly affecting the mid & late afternoon commute. Highs today in the mid & upper 80’s.

Tuesday: We wake up to temperatures in the lower 70s and warm quickly to the upper 80s again. Showers and a few storms are possible, but not very likely. Then we should see a drier pattern setting up for the rest of the work week.

A little drier weather will move back in for the middle of the week, and the heat will continue as highs remain in the mid & upper 80’s. Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 89 & 68.

