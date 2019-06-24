Vacant knitting mill goes up in flames in South Pittsburg

SOUTH PITTSBURG (WDEF) – An vacant manufacturing plant building in South Pittsburg was destroyed by fire overnight.

Firefighters in South Pittsburg arrived at the scene after getting a call just after midnight.

The plant located at 212 1st Street was a knitting mill at one time, and then Reliable Laundry.

Some renovations had been underway inside the building.

They worked on the blaze for almost 7 hours.

The fire chief says the building is a total loss.

Firefighters have not been able to get inside to find a source of the fire.

Chief Corey Comstock told us “We were concerned about making an interior attack so we got the track hoe to knock it down as we kept the fire off of them, kept them cool to extinguish the Fire.”

The Chief says there are a few hot spots left, but that that they are mostly sealed plates on top of the walls and there’s no more danger of the fire spreading further.