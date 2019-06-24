Truck driver charged in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

- Advertisement -

Police arrested the pickup truck driver who allegedly caused a crash in New Hampshire last Friday that killed seven motorcyclists, CBS Boston reports . New Hampshire State Police announced that 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer when he collided with a group of 10 motorcyclists on Friday. He was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice charge at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police found wax packets at Zhukovskyy’s house containing residue that is believed to be heroin. He has not been charged on a drug offense, but Zhukovskyy will face an additional charge if lab tests are positive for narcotics.

Zhukovskyy is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Springfield District Court on the fugitive from justice charge.

Authorities on Sunday identified the seven victims killed in the crash. An online fundraising page has been set up to help with funeral costs and has already raised more than $330,000.