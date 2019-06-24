TECH BYTE: Changes Coming to iTunes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Apple is making some big changes.

Not just with a new computer, but with the way we download music.

Apple recently made the announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

While the company didn’t reveal the latest iPhone just yet, they did announce changes to iTunes.

It will be replaced with three different apps – one for music, one for podcasts, and one for movies and TV shows.

You’ll be able to get these apps on Apple phones, tablets and desktops on a new operating system out this fall – macOS Catalina.

Speaking of desktops, Apple also showed off their new Mac Pro computer at the conference.

It’s a first in that line in six years, and will be available starting this fall.

Apple even announced new features available with the iOS 13 update coming later this year.

Highlights include a dark mode color scheme, and changes to Apple Maps.

Dark mode makes it easier on your eyes with a darker background on your phone.

It’s also easy to turn on manually, or have it set to automatically turn on at night.

In the Apple Maps upgrade, you’ll be able to explore cities using a 3D experience.

You’ll also be able to make a list of your favorite spots, and places you want to visit.

For more on what you can expect with the iTunes changes and some of these other new features, go to apple.com.