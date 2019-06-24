GE Appliances investing in northwest Georgia facilities

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WDEF) – GE Appliances plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Georgia with some new investments.

100 of those jobs will go to the Roper Corporation facility in Walker County.

The $43 million investment will expand their capacity to make room for several new cooking products.

It will push them past 2,000 workers in Lafayette.

Roper produces cooktops, free-standing ranges, and wall ovens under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, and GE®brands.

“Georgia has been a longtime home for GE Appliances,” said Kevin Nolan, chief executive officer for GE Appliances.

“Our goal continues to be to become the leading major appliance business in the U.S.”

____

The other GE investment is in Murray County.

The company is spending $32 million to a a new Southern Logistics Center, which should created another 100 new jobs.

The center is a result of the Savannah port rail link to the Appalachian Regional Port here.

“I am very pleased with the performance of our industrial development authority and all involved with the project. This will bring a diverse job mix and a welcomed new investment to our community,” said Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan.

“With the opening of the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County in August of 2018, we are anticipating more opportunities such as this. The quality of jobs and investment this project is bringing to our community is just the beginning of a long corporate citizenship we want to achieve in Murray County.”