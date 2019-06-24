GA Parole Board charging B J Cole with parole violation

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The last heard from authorities, B-J Cole was cooperating with authorities in the investigation into his new bride’s death.

Now we learn that the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles has issued a warrant for his arrest.

But the charge does not involve the death of of Britney Nicole Parker Cole.

Instead, the Board only says it involves a parole violation by Bobby Jay Cole.

He married her on June tenth.

Eight days later, her body was found in a rural field near Lafayette.

Cole was convicted of a murder in Catoosa County almost 30 years ago.

He just got out of prison for it last summer.

The Walker County Sheriff has NOT released a cause of death for Britney Nicole Parker Cole, declared it a homicide or named Cole as a suspect.