“Dog the Bounty Hunter” star in medically induced coma

Honolulu — The wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman is in a medically induced coma, a her family said. Beth Chapman is in the intensive care unit of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, CBS affiliate KGMB reported Sunday.

A representative for the family released a statement Saturday night saying that only immediate family have been given access to the 51-year-old.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

The Chapmans starred in the reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and recently appeared in “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt,” both of which were filmed in Hawaii.

Chapman underwent successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017. But last year, doctors told her the cancer had returned and she underwent emergency surgery in November to remove a tumor in her throat, KGMB reported.

From left, TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. Rick Diamond

Chapman was hospitalized in April because of fluid accumulation in her lungs and underwent a procedure to relieve pressure, the family said.

The couple’s Da Kine Bail Bonds office in Honolulu and a storefront for a Dog the Bounty Hunter shop closed in January.

The family asked the general public to “please pray for Beth” while also sending “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer,” the statement said.