Churches sue Tennessee over online ordination

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We have been following the controversy over a new Tennessee law that keeps ministers who were ordained online from performing wedding ceremonies.

Now the Universal Life Church Ministries is going to court over the issue.

They filed a lawsuit on Friday against four county clerks in Tennessee and the State Attorney General.

The suit includes Hamilton County clerk Bill Knowles.

In a release, the group says “These individuals perform hundreds of beautiful, personal weddings in Tennessee every year for those who embrace the ULCM’s ideals of love and freedom.”

“Marriage is indeed a sacred institution, and Tennessee’s cruel decision limits who may solemnize a marriage to a select few.”

“The Universal Life Church Ministries’ legal challenge aims to halt and reverse this discriminatory law and restore and protect the rights of all ministers of all faiths in The Volunteer State.”

The ULCM is a non-denominational group based on the west coast.

They offer free ordination on their website and claim to have ordained 20 million ministers worldwide, including several celebrities.