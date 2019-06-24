Chattanooga FC Earns Playoff Spot After Fifth Straight Win

Chattanooga FC defeated Atlanta SC Saturday 5-0 for their fifth straight win and secured a spot in the NPSL Southeast Conference Playoffs. The victory was also CFC’s fourth clean sheet in the past five games.

Striker Felipe Oliveira started the rout at the 12th minute off an error from the Atlanta goalie. Juan Sanchez and Juan Hernandez added two more in the first half to give Chattanooga a 3-0 lead at the half.

Felipe Oliveira scored again and Mason Walsh finished out the scoring in the second half to complete the 5-0 win.

Chattanooga FC plays NPSL rival Asheville City SC at home on Saturday, June 29 before playing CSD Municipal in a friendly exhibition Sunday at Ridgeland High School.