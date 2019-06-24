Barons Win Series Finale Against Lookouts 7-5

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts attempted ninth-inning rally fell short, dropping the last game in the series against the Birmingham Barons, 7-5.

The Lookouts were down, but not out in the ninth as they mounted a rally, loading the bases for Mitch Nay who grounded out to end the contest.

Southpaw Scott Moss pitched well in the loss despite giving up four runs (three of them earned) as he went six and two thirds innings while striking out five.

The Barons hit like there was no tomorrow as they piled up 15 hits, netting seven runs.

As the Lookouts were down 2-0 in the fourth, Calten Daal and Michael Beltre gave them the lead, knocking in three runs on a pair of hits. A key throwing error in the fifth inning hurt Chattanooga as the Barons tallied two more runs to re-take the lead.

Then in the bottom of the fifth it was Ibandel Isabel who took the spotlight yet again, as he crushed his 17th HR of the year to tie it back up at four a piece.

Then in the late innings, the Barons took control of the game combining for three runs on two key hits from Alfredo Gonzalez and Blake Rutherford to give them the win.

The Lookouts are back at the diamond tomorrow as they welcome the Tennessee Smokies to town for a five-game set as RHP Tony Santillan (2-4, 4.27 ERA) takes the bump vs. RHP Tyson Miller(3-3, 2.51 ERA) with a first pitch at 7:15 PM.