Summer storms prompt lightning safety awareness

HAMILTON CO. Tenn. (WDEF) –

With constantly changing summer weather occurring Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management is reminding residents that June 23-29, 2019 is National Lightning Safety Week.

They want to call everyone’s attention to LIGHTNING SAFETY!

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, “U.S. lightning fatalities have dropped from about 50 per year to about 30. This reduction in fatalities is largely due to greater awareness of the lightning danger, and people seeking safety when thunderstorms threaten”.

There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm.

Just remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!” Too many people wait far too long to get to a safe place when thunderstorms approach.

The best way for you to protect yourself from lightning is to avoid the threat. You simply don’t want to be caught outside in a storm. Monitor weather conditions and get to a safe place before the weather becomes threatening.

To minimize your personal risk of being struck by lightning, when going outside, plan ahead so that you can get to a safe place quickly if a thunderstorm threatens.

If the sky looks threatening or if you hear thunder, get inside a safe place immediately. Once inside, avoid contact with corded phones, electrical equipment, or even taking a shower.

Finally, wait 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before going back outside. With these simple reminders, the number of lightning injuries or casualties can be greatly reduced.

Remember, it is your behavior when thunderstorms are in the area that determines your personal risk of being struck by lightning