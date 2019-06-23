Ice cream social brings sweet treats for a cause

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The 15th Annual Ice Cream Social was a big hit today at the Chattanooga Market.

For only six dollars, attendees got to sample two delicious flavors from each of five local creameries including Baskin Robbins, Clumpie’s, Milk & Honey, Sweet Cream Ice Cream, and The Ice Cream Show.

Participants then voted for their favorite flavors in two categories, “Best Flavor with Fruit” and “Best Flavor with Mix-ins.”

Lesley Berryhill is the director of special projects for Chambliss Center for Children and she explained why this cause is so important.

“It’s great for us because not everybody gets to know about about Chambliss Center for Children, and so it puts us in an environment where there are people here that are already enjoying the market and we get to tell them a little bit more about the agency and helping children and families in this community.”

Chambliss Center for Children is a local non-profit organization that has been caring for this community’s children 24-hours-a-day.

The mission of the agency is to preserve family unity and to help prevent the abuse and delinquency of children by responding to the community’s child care needs.