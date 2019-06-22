30th horse dies at Santa Anita Park this race season

Trump says U.S. will be imposing new sanctions on Iran
Speaking to reporters Saturday, President Trump said military action against Iran was “always on the table”
updated 43M ago
Iranian hackers wage cyber campaign amid tensions with US
Hackers believed to be working for the Iranian government have targeted U.S. government agencies, as well as sectors of the economy
5H ago
Transcript: Bill Burns and Jim Miller on “Intelligence Matters”
In this bonus episode of “Intelligence Matters,” Michael Morell holds a mock “Situation Room” dialogue with former top national security officials Bill Burns and Jim Miller about U.S. diplomatic, policy and military options for responding to Iran amid escalating tensions
17H ago
Protesters confront Pete Buttigieg after police shooting
“I’m not asking for your vote,” Buttigieg said. “I will promise that there will be a review to make sure that there is no racism on this department and that it will be independent”
16H ago