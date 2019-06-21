Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – June 21st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Heating Up For The Official Start To Summer!



Lots of sunshine returns for this Friday, the very first day of summer. It will be a hot afternoon with highs 90-93. A few strong storms possible Friday, otherwise warm and muggy with lows 70-72.

Typical Summer weather is expected for the first weekend of Summer, highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 and lows near 70 along with a few showers and storms possible moving in from the North.

A few scattered late day showers and storms will pop up for the beginning of next week with highs back in the upper 80’s and lows near 70. A little drier weather will move back in for the mile and second half of next week.

