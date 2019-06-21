“Most Wanted” Bean arrested in Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Jacky Wayne Bean, Jr. has been arrested.

Hamilton County’s FAST team have been looking for him for two days on Aggravated Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment warrants.

- Advertisement -

They caught up with him in Franklin County around 11 PM.

Along with Franklin County, Sequatchie County and Manchester officers, they pursued him on a short vehicle and then foot chase.

Franklin County will add several driving infractions to his list of charges.

HCSO Chief Deputy Austin Garrett stated, “Members of the HCSO FAST Team work diligently every day to apprehend violent and dangerous individuals in order to keep our community safe. Their work and success often hinges on the extraordinary public safety partnerships that are highlighted in this apprehension.”

He further noted, “I want to thank each agency that contributed personnel and resources to ensure the prompt capture of this suspect.”

Bean is being held in the Franklin County Jail. He will be served with the Hamilton County warrants after his charges have been settled in Franklin County.

Hamilton county had released Bean last week on local charges, over the objections of Grundy county officers.

Bean was the main suspect of an officer involved shooting 2 years ago where 20 year old Shelby Comer was found dead.

But he was released in a deal with prosecutors for information on another case, over the objections of Sheriff Shrum in Grundy County.

He told us on Thursday “This is what happens when you make a deal with the devil.”

The sexual battery charges came from a new incident reported in Soddy Daisy over last weekend.

This week, Hamilton County put him on their 12 Most Wanted list.