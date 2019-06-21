Lookouts Ibandel Isabel Adds to His Southern League Home Run Leading Total in Win Over Barons

(lookouts.com) The Lookouts keep it going on 2nd half streak, picking up their second in a row over the Birmingham Barons 8-3.

Chattanooga came out on fire at the plate, and it showed as they put up eight runs on 14 hits.

- Advertisement -

Southpaw Packy Naughton was out there dealing, as collected his third win of the year.

Ibandel Isabel picked up right where he left off, as he slugged his Southern League leading 15th Home run of the year.

Naughton was superb as he tossed six and two-third quality innings, while only allowing three hits, and an earned run.

The Lookouts got it going early, as Mitch Nay collected an RBI on a fielders choice. Nay continues to be a run producing machine as that was his 18th RBI in the month of June. Though, Chattanooga took an early 4-1 early lead, Birmingham wouldn’t go away as they chipped away picking up a pair of runs thanks to Gavin Sheets double & a key throwing error.

As the game remained close, the Lookouts opened the floodgates as they poured it on with four more runs. Narciso Crook has the key double driving in Gavin LaValley and Brantley Bell. Lefty Jose Martinez shut the door in the ninth inning as he picked up his second save of the year, striking out two of three batters he faced.

The Lookouts look to continue their hot streak against the Barons as new Lookout southpaw Reiver Sanmartin gets the ball vs. RHP Lincoln Henzman with the first pitch happening at 7:15 PM.