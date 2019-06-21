Huge fire and explosion reported at Philadelphia oil refinery

Moments before the explosion pic.twitter.com/kZ7ButGVwM — Jonathan Triboletti (@JonnyTriBBz6) June 21, 2019

Philadelphia — Officials in Philadelphia confirmed an early morning fire at a 150-year-old refinery complex on Friday. A Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed reports of a fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in south Philadelphia.

Social media posts showed huge flames, and at least one massive fireball rising into the sky after an apparent explosion at the refinery shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.

CBS Philly KYW-TV reported the refinery has its own fire brigade. No injuries were immediately reported and CBS Philly said the fire was contained by about 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze was unclear. It was the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.

Multiple local bus routes were diverted because of the fire and sections of I-95 and I-76 were also closed for a while.

The complex produces about 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.