Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – June 21, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

The Broadway show, Finding Neverland, is at the Tivoli Theatre this weekend.

If you’re a Disney fan, it tells the story behind Peter Pan and takes you to Neverland, showing you you never have to grow up.

The show on Friday starts at 7:30 p.m.

You can also check it out Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Later on Friday night, you’ll get a chance to hop on the Southern Belle Riverboat for a late night cruise that supports a good cause.

The Aloha Summer Riverboat Cruise benefits the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House.

On this trip, you can take advantage of music, dancing, and tropical drink specials to celebrate the first day of summer.

The fun starts at 10:15 p.m., and last until early Saturday morning.

The Chattanooga Lookouts are taking on the Birmingham Barons on Friday night, and the rest of the weekend.

If you go on Friday or Saturday nights at 7:15 p.m., there will be fireworks after the game.

Sunday’s game is at 2:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.

If you’re craving some barbecue to kick off summer, head over to Cleveland Saturday for the city’s second annual BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival.

There will be plenty of food and arts and craft vendors, live music, plus a barbecue cook off and competition.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greenway Park and Pavilion.

Satisfy your sweet tooth and support a good cause this Sunday at the Chambliss Center for Children’s Ice Cream Social.

Several local ice cream shops, including Clumpie’s and Milk and Honey, will be serving you their ice cream to benefit the non-profit.

It’s all happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Tennessee Pavilion.