The Course of McLemore takes another step toward completion

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – The Course at McLemore will welcome it’s first golfers on Saturday.

This development is a redesign of Canyon Ridge.

They broke ground on the new clubhouse today, and when it’s completed, it will also offer scenic views of McLemore Cove.

McLemore is a private luxury resort on top of Lookout Mountain in Walker County.

Developers are hoping the resort will attract some heavy hitters in the business world.

Duane Horton says “The ultimate goal is to have a place we can share with the entire region. We are centrally located between Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham, and Knoxville as well. There’s 14-million-people within a two hour drive. Twenty eight Fortune 500 companies. There’s more than just a cash return on this. This is really an opportunity for people to enjoy what they are investing in as well.”

Besides a redesigned course, McLemore will also include a six hole short course.